Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

7601 CAYUGA AVE

7601 Cayuga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7601 Cayuga Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This charming, lovely brick home is located in desirable Bethesda with countless updates. Fully renovated in 2016, beautiful hardwood floors run throughout the two levels, spacious light-filled living room, stainless appliances, separate dining room, stunning marble master bathroom w/shower system panel, large walk-in closets. Lower level family room w/fireplace, the smaller bedroom can either use as a bedroom or can use as a mud room. Beautiful screen porch and large deck are great for both entertaining and relaxing. Extra storage room, new paver driveway and raised stone garden wall. Super convenient Bethesda location close to major commuter routes and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 CAYUGA AVE have any available units?
7601 CAYUGA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7601 CAYUGA AVE have?
Some of 7601 CAYUGA AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7601 CAYUGA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7601 CAYUGA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 CAYUGA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7601 CAYUGA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7601 CAYUGA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7601 CAYUGA AVE offers parking.
Does 7601 CAYUGA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7601 CAYUGA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 CAYUGA AVE have a pool?
No, 7601 CAYUGA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7601 CAYUGA AVE have accessible units?
No, 7601 CAYUGA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 CAYUGA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7601 CAYUGA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7601 CAYUGA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7601 CAYUGA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
