7601 CAYUGA AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This charming, lovely brick home is located in desirable Bethesda with countless updates. Fully renovated in 2016, beautiful hardwood floors run throughout the two levels, spacious light-filled living room, stainless appliances, separate dining room, stunning marble master bathroom w/shower system panel, large walk-in closets. Lower level family room w/fireplace, the smaller bedroom can either use as a bedroom or can use as a mud room. Beautiful screen porch and large deck are great for both entertaining and relaxing. Extra storage room, new paver driveway and raised stone garden wall. Super convenient Bethesda location close to major commuter routes and schools.