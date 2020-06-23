All apartments in Bethesda
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
7303 BURDETTE COURT
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

7303 BURDETTE COURT

7303 Burdette Court · No Longer Available
Location

7303 Burdette Court, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
on-site laundry
Truly a beautiful home and property, in a private location at the end of a tree-lined cul de sac. This home has a circular floor plan which makes great use of the space and outside vistas, so one can easily appreciate the tranquility and charming surroundings. Located in the Walt Whitman school cluster, this extraordinary home is a stone's throw from the Potomac River and the prime Washington neighborhoods of Georgetown, the Palisades, and Spring Valley. It's an easy commute to downtown DC, Reagan National Airport, Virginia's Tyson's Corner and points throughout the Capital Region. The perfect layout for entertaining, it features ample indoor and outdoor space, including a basketball hoop in the driveway and an expansive yard for children to play. Upon entering the gracious foyer and you immediately notice the natural light throughout with abundant double pane windows and the Mad Men style rich wood paneled den/office/library complete with built-in shelving, secret wet bar, and fireplace. Quality and nicely finished oak floors carry through the entire first and second floor. A striking spacious chef~s kitchen with solid wood cabinets, designer countertops and state of the art appliances flanks one end of the home. Awaiting you through the kitchen sits the formal dining room with a lovely floor-to-ceiling bay window overlooking the impressive grounds. From there you enter the tasteful and spacious living room with a wood burning fireplace wrapped in a granite and classic mantel, with floor to ceiling windows and custom curtains. Adjacent to the living room is the sunroom/music room with a grand piano perfect for reading or morning cup of coffee, and a formal family room for relaxing or afternoon tea. From there you walk out onto a flagstone terrace surrounded by half an acre of manicured and mature landscaping. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths. The master suite is comprised of almost 1,000 square feet of pure respite with his and hers walk-in closets, separate bathrooms, a wood burning fireplace, and walkout balcony. There are 3 large bedrooms and 2 additional full baths on this level, including a bedroom with a private bath. The finished third-floor attic is perfect for a playroom, bedroom, or sleepover haven with built-in beds. The generous lower level walk-out basement provides an additional bedroom with a shared bath, game room/family room with built-in bar and a bonus room that has been used in the past as a home gym. The laundry room/mud room/pantry are located on the main level. In addition, the home is wired for surround sound, central AC and includes 3 new heating units, a new hot water tank, and an updated security system. Included in the rent is seasonal and routine landscaping service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7303 BURDETTE COURT have any available units?
7303 BURDETTE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7303 BURDETTE COURT have?
Some of 7303 BURDETTE COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7303 BURDETTE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7303 BURDETTE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7303 BURDETTE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7303 BURDETTE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7303 BURDETTE COURT offer parking?
No, 7303 BURDETTE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7303 BURDETTE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7303 BURDETTE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7303 BURDETTE COURT have a pool?
No, 7303 BURDETTE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7303 BURDETTE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7303 BURDETTE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7303 BURDETTE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7303 BURDETTE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7303 BURDETTE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7303 BURDETTE COURT has units with air conditioning.
