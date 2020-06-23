7303 BURDETTE COURT

Amenities

Truly a beautiful home and property, in a private location at the end of a tree-lined cul de sac. This home has a circular floor plan which makes great use of the space and outside vistas, so one can easily appreciate the tranquility and charming surroundings. Located in the Walt Whitman school cluster, this extraordinary home is a stone's throw from the Potomac River and the prime Washington neighborhoods of Georgetown, the Palisades, and Spring Valley. It's an easy commute to downtown DC, Reagan National Airport, Virginia's Tyson's Corner and points throughout the Capital Region. The perfect layout for entertaining, it features ample indoor and outdoor space, including a basketball hoop in the driveway and an expansive yard for children to play. Upon entering the gracious foyer and you immediately notice the natural light throughout with abundant double pane windows and the Mad Men style rich wood paneled den/office/library complete with built-in shelving, secret wet bar, and fireplace. Quality and nicely finished oak floors carry through the entire first and second floor. A striking spacious chef~s kitchen with solid wood cabinets, designer countertops and state of the art appliances flanks one end of the home. Awaiting you through the kitchen sits the formal dining room with a lovely floor-to-ceiling bay window overlooking the impressive grounds. From there you enter the tasteful and spacious living room with a wood burning fireplace wrapped in a granite and classic mantel, with floor to ceiling windows and custom curtains. Adjacent to the living room is the sunroom/music room with a grand piano perfect for reading or morning cup of coffee, and a formal family room for relaxing or afternoon tea. From there you walk out onto a flagstone terrace surrounded by half an acre of manicured and mature landscaping. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths. The master suite is comprised of almost 1,000 square feet of pure respite with his and hers walk-in closets, separate bathrooms, a wood burning fireplace, and walkout balcony. There are 3 large bedrooms and 2 additional full baths on this level, including a bedroom with a private bath. The finished third-floor attic is perfect for a playroom, bedroom, or sleepover haven with built-in beds. The generous lower level walk-out basement provides an additional bedroom with a shared bath, game room/family room with built-in bar and a bonus room that has been used in the past as a home gym. The laundry room/mud room/pantry are located on the main level. In addition, the home is wired for surround sound, central AC and includes 3 new heating units, a new hot water tank, and an updated security system. Included in the rent is seasonal and routine landscaping service.