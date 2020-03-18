7301 DURBIN TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 5 Bedroom/4 Bath home in Bradley Hills. Located at the end of a quite cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Dining room/sunroom addition has huge windows and sliding doors to the patio and back yard. Home ooffice has custom built-ins. The master bath as double vanities and skylight. Back yard is quiet and private. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Walk to Bethesda via the neighborhood path.