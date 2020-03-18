All apartments in Bethesda
7301 DURBIN TERRACE
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 AM

7301 DURBIN TERRACE

7301 Durbin Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7301 Durbin Terrace, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom/4 Bath home in Bradley Hills. Located at the end of a quite cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Dining room/sunroom addition has huge windows and sliding doors to the patio and back yard. Home ooffice has custom built-ins. The master bath as double vanities and skylight. Back yard is quiet and private. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Walk to Bethesda via the neighborhood path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 DURBIN TERRACE have any available units?
7301 DURBIN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7301 DURBIN TERRACE have?
Some of 7301 DURBIN TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 DURBIN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
7301 DURBIN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 DURBIN TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7301 DURBIN TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 7301 DURBIN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 7301 DURBIN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 7301 DURBIN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 DURBIN TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 DURBIN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 7301 DURBIN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 7301 DURBIN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 7301 DURBIN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 DURBIN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7301 DURBIN TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7301 DURBIN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7301 DURBIN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
