7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711

Luxury living at The Darcy in the heart of Bethesda! This unit is move-in ready featuring 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms with a den that could be used as a secondary bedroom AND 2 parking spaces! Open concept kitchen, living, and dining with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen with top of the line stainless steel Bosch appliances, granite counters, and huge island with bar seating. Living space is bright with floor to ceiling windows and Juliette balcony overlooking the city. Spacious bedroom with floor to ceiling windows and another Juliette balcony. Custom walk-in closet and luxurious ensuite bath. In unit laundry. Building features a front desk concierge, security, fitness center, community party room, roof top deck, business center, and much more. Conveniently located within minutes of all major commuter routes and the Bethesda Metro Station. Walk-out your front door to all the shops and restaurants on Bethesda Row!