All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711

7171 Woodmont Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7171 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
Luxury living at The Darcy in the heart of Bethesda! This unit is move-in ready featuring 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms with a den that could be used as a secondary bedroom AND 2 parking spaces! Open concept kitchen, living, and dining with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen with top of the line stainless steel Bosch appliances, granite counters, and huge island with bar seating. Living space is bright with floor to ceiling windows and Juliette balcony overlooking the city. Spacious bedroom with floor to ceiling windows and another Juliette balcony. Custom walk-in closet and luxurious ensuite bath. In unit laundry. Building features a front desk concierge, security, fitness center, community party room, roof top deck, business center, and much more. Conveniently located within minutes of all major commuter routes and the Bethesda Metro Station. Walk-out your front door to all the shops and restaurants on Bethesda Row!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 have any available units?
7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 have?
Some of 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 currently offering any rent specials?
7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 pet-friendly?
No, 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 offer parking?
Yes, 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 offers parking.
Does 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 have a pool?
No, 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 does not have a pool.
Does 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 have accessible units?
No, 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 does not have accessible units.
Does 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7171 WOODMONT AVENUE 711 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University