**Short term rental available** Impressive all brick 6BR/5.55 BA home w/ circular driveway & sunroom addition privately situated on nearly 2/3 acre. Classic elegance at every turn from the curved staircase & 2 FPs to the quality doors & spacious dressing rooms. Gorgeous patio w/in-ground pool with lovely views. Must see in person to appreciate floor plan. Easy access to the Beltway & DC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE have any available units?
7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE have?
Some of 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.