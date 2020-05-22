All apartments in Bethesda
7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE

7001 Loch Lomond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7001 Loch Lomond Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
**Short term rental available** Impressive all brick 6BR/5.55 BA home w/ circular driveway & sunroom addition privately situated on nearly 2/3 acre. Classic elegance at every turn from the curved staircase & 2 FPs to the quality doors & spacious dressing rooms. Gorgeous patio w/in-ground pool with lovely views. Must see in person to appreciate floor plan. Easy access to the Beltway & DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE have any available units?
7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE have?
Some of 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

