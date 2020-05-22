7001 LOCH LOMOND DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool fireplace

**Short term rental available** Impressive all brick 6BR/5.55 BA home w/ circular driveway & sunroom addition privately situated on nearly 2/3 acre. Classic elegance at every turn from the curved staircase & 2 FPs to the quality doors & spacious dressing rooms. Gorgeous patio w/in-ground pool with lovely views. Must see in person to appreciate floor plan. Easy access to the Beltway & DC.