6924 Carmichael Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room sauna

Home in upscale Bannockburn Estates in Bethesda, MD. was originally built by a Japanese nisei family in 1975. Additions and remodeling over time have produced a fully equipped house to accommodate a large family and/or quite a few guests. Very good for holiday family reunions! While it is in a quiet, suburban setting on a quiet street, the house offers quick and easy access to downtown Washington via the Clara Barton Parkway and to southern Maryland and Northern Virginia via I-495. We are only 8 minutes away from the center of Bethesda with its multiple restaurants and Washington Metro's Red Line that gets to the National Mall in about 15 minutes. Car can be made available for renters.

We are also near the Potomac River and Cabin John Creek that offer many hiking and strolling trails and the C&O Canal Tow Path that provides off-road walking and biking access to Georgetown.



First floor: Foyer, Dining Room, Butler's Pantry, designer Kitchen, Day room with fireplace and terrace, Living Room, Study, Half Bath, Master Bedroom with two walk-in closets, master Bath, Bed Room 1, Bath.1



Lower floor: Auxiliary Kitchen, Wine cellar, Family Room, Bed Room 2, Bath 2, Bed Room 3, Bath 3,Bed Room 4, Bath 4, Multifunctional room, Japanese tatami room, work shop.



Gardening and weekly cleaning provided.