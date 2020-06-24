All apartments in Bethesda
6924 Carmichael Avenue
Last updated June 8 2019 at 8:13 AM

6924 Carmichael Avenue

6924 Carmichael Avenue · No Longer Available
Bethesda
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

6924 Carmichael Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
Home in upscale Bannockburn Estates in Bethesda, MD. was originally built by a Japanese nisei family in 1975. Additions and remodeling over time have produced a fully equipped house to accommodate a large family and/or quite a few guests. Very good for holiday family reunions! While it is in a quiet, suburban setting on a quiet street, the house offers quick and easy access to downtown Washington via the Clara Barton Parkway and to southern Maryland and Northern Virginia via I-495. We are only 8 minutes away from the center of Bethesda with its multiple restaurants and Washington Metro's Red Line that gets to the National Mall in about 15 minutes. Car can be made available for renters.
We are also near the Potomac River and Cabin John Creek that offer many hiking and strolling trails and the C&O Canal Tow Path that provides off-road walking and biking access to Georgetown.

First floor: Foyer, Dining Room, Butler's Pantry, designer Kitchen, Day room with fireplace and terrace, Living Room, Study, Half Bath, Master Bedroom with two walk-in closets, master Bath, Bed Room 1, Bath.1

Lower floor: Auxiliary Kitchen, Wine cellar, Family Room, Bed Room 2, Bath 2, Bed Room 3, Bath 3,Bed Room 4, Bath 4, Multifunctional room, Japanese tatami room, work shop.

Gardening and weekly cleaning provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6924 Carmichael Avenue have any available units?
6924 Carmichael Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6924 Carmichael Avenue have?
Some of 6924 Carmichael Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6924 Carmichael Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6924 Carmichael Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6924 Carmichael Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6924 Carmichael Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6924 Carmichael Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6924 Carmichael Avenue offers parking.
Does 6924 Carmichael Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6924 Carmichael Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6924 Carmichael Avenue have a pool?
No, 6924 Carmichael Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6924 Carmichael Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 6924 Carmichael Avenue has accessible units.
Does 6924 Carmichael Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6924 Carmichael Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6924 Carmichael Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6924 Carmichael Avenue has units with air conditioning.
