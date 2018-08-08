6717 PEMBERTON STREET

Amenities

COMING SOON!! Gorgeous home in sought after Kenwood Park neighborhood. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper level, large living room, dining room, updated kitchen with table space, den, screened porch overlooking beautifully maintained yard, half bath on main level with beautiful hardwoods throughout. Recreation room on lower level with garage access and large laundry/utility room. Walk up third level spacious attic for all of your storage needs. Available July 1. No pets, no smoking.Minutes to Bethesda Metro, great restaurants and walking paths.****Owner includes all grounds maintenance