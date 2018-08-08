All apartments in Bethesda
6717 PEMBERTON STREET
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:22 AM

6717 PEMBERTON STREET

6717 Pemberton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6717 Pemberton Street, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
COMING SOON!! Gorgeous home in sought after Kenwood Park neighborhood. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper level, large living room, dining room, updated kitchen with table space, den, screened porch overlooking beautifully maintained yard, half bath on main level with beautiful hardwoods throughout. Recreation room on lower level with garage access and large laundry/utility room. Walk up third level spacious attic for all of your storage needs. Available July 1. No pets, no smoking.Minutes to Bethesda Metro, great restaurants and walking paths.****Owner includes all grounds maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6717 PEMBERTON STREET have any available units?
6717 PEMBERTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6717 PEMBERTON STREET have?
Some of 6717 PEMBERTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6717 PEMBERTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6717 PEMBERTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6717 PEMBERTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6717 PEMBERTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6717 PEMBERTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6717 PEMBERTON STREET offers parking.
Does 6717 PEMBERTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6717 PEMBERTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6717 PEMBERTON STREET have a pool?
No, 6717 PEMBERTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6717 PEMBERTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 6717 PEMBERTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6717 PEMBERTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6717 PEMBERTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6717 PEMBERTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6717 PEMBERTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

