6714 FAIRFAX ROAD
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:20 PM

6714 FAIRFAX ROAD

6714 Fairfax Road · No Longer Available
Location

6714 Fairfax Road, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
wine room
This spectacular 5,200 sq ft contemporary home features three floors of beautiful open living space, 6 bedrooms, and 6.5 baths. The home features rich hardwoods and modern glass throughout, and large windows to let in the natural light. The luxurious master bedroom suite features a spacious and custom master closet, along with a relaxing rainfall shower system + body shower heads. Further complementing the home~s allure are the gourmet kitchen and large kitchen island, movie theater, game room, wine room, large wrap-around balcony, and two-car garage. Located in the highly desirable Bradley Hills neighborhood, minutes from Downtown Bethesda. A special home in a special neighborhood, built with care by Raz Development.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

