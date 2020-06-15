6714 FAIRFAX ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony dishwasher garage game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room wine room

This spectacular 5,200 sq ft contemporary home features three floors of beautiful open living space, 6 bedrooms, and 6.5 baths. The home features rich hardwoods and modern glass throughout, and large windows to let in the natural light. The luxurious master bedroom suite features a spacious and custom master closet, along with a relaxing rainfall shower system + body shower heads. Further complementing the home~s allure are the gourmet kitchen and large kitchen island, movie theater, game room, wine room, large wrap-around balcony, and two-car garage. Located in the highly desirable Bradley Hills neighborhood, minutes from Downtown Bethesda. A special home in a special neighborhood, built with care by Raz Development.