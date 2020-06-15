All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6653 HILLANDALE RD #111
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:21 PM

6653 HILLANDALE RD #111

6653 Hillandale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6653 Hillandale Road, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful, updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. New kitchen and remodeled baths!! Very desirable Chevy Chase community. This Kenwood Forest townhome combines tranquil living with easy access to urban amenities..close to metro station and shopping and dining of downtown Bethesda. Community pool and The Capital Crescent Trail are one and two blocks away. Patio looks onto parkland. Harwood floors on main level and newly installed hardwood floors on second floor. This townhome combines the best of community living and the vibrant hustle and bustle of downtown Bethesda. Available: August 1, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 have any available units?
6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 have?
Some of 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 currently offering any rent specials?
6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 pet-friendly?
No, 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 offer parking?
Yes, 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 offers parking.
Does 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 have a pool?
Yes, 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 has a pool.
Does 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 have accessible units?
No, 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 does not have accessible units.
Does 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6653 HILLANDALE RD #111 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University