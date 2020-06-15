6653 HILLANDALE RD #111

Amenities

Beautiful, updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. New kitchen and remodeled baths!! Very desirable Chevy Chase community. This Kenwood Forest townhome combines tranquil living with easy access to urban amenities..close to metro station and shopping and dining of downtown Bethesda. Community pool and The Capital Crescent Trail are one and two blocks away. Patio looks onto parkland. Harwood floors on main level and newly installed hardwood floors on second floor. This townhome combines the best of community living and the vibrant hustle and bustle of downtown Bethesda. Available: August 1, 2019