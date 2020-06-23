6623 RANNOCH RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location!! Stunning, sun-filled house off Goldsboro Road. Built in 2004, the house is in great conditions and is being offered partially furnished or unfurnished. Framed by large windows and high ceilings, it provides ample light and privacy. The house offers an open floor plan that connectsto the family room and to a wonderfully landscaped patio. On the upper level it features 5 bedrooms: master suite with sitting area and a balcony overlooking the patio, second bedroom with its own bathroom, three other bedrooms, two of them connected to a Jack and Jill bath. On the main level there is a bedroom-suite /studio with its own bathroom. This house is two blocks from the ride on bus stop to the Bethesda Metro Station, a short drive to downtown Bethesda and to de C&O canal. This house has it all!!