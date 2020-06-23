All apartments in Bethesda
6623 RANNOCH RD
6623 RANNOCH RD

6623 Rannoch Road · No Longer Available
Location

6623 Rannoch Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location!! Stunning, sun-filled house off Goldsboro Road. Built in 2004, the house is in great conditions and is being offered partially furnished or unfurnished. Framed by large windows and high ceilings, it provides ample light and privacy. The house offers an open floor plan that connectsto the family room and to a wonderfully landscaped patio. On the upper level it features 5 bedrooms: master suite with sitting area and a balcony overlooking the patio, second bedroom with its own bathroom, three other bedrooms, two of them connected to a Jack and Jill bath. On the main level there is a bedroom-suite /studio with its own bathroom. This house is two blocks from the ride on bus stop to the Bethesda Metro Station, a short drive to downtown Bethesda and to de C&O canal. This house has it all!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6623 RANNOCH RD have any available units?
6623 RANNOCH RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6623 RANNOCH RD have?
Some of 6623 RANNOCH RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6623 RANNOCH RD currently offering any rent specials?
6623 RANNOCH RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6623 RANNOCH RD pet-friendly?
No, 6623 RANNOCH RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6623 RANNOCH RD offer parking?
Yes, 6623 RANNOCH RD offers parking.
Does 6623 RANNOCH RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6623 RANNOCH RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6623 RANNOCH RD have a pool?
No, 6623 RANNOCH RD does not have a pool.
Does 6623 RANNOCH RD have accessible units?
No, 6623 RANNOCH RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6623 RANNOCH RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6623 RANNOCH RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6623 RANNOCH RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6623 RANNOCH RD does not have units with air conditioning.
