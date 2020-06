Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ice maker microwave

Large, open home in Kenwood Park , with easy access to Pyle and Whitman. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, tons of storage/closet space. Cathedral ceilings in living/dining room for lots of volume. Large eat in kitchen, expansive yard, screened in porch. Pet friendly, size limit. Easy access to all that down-town Bethesda has to offer, quick access to beltway, downtown DC. Minimum 2 year lease.