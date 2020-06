6413 TONE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

4 Level Split Total Renovation !! WHITMAN HS -- MOVE IN READY - NEW OPEN KITCHEN DESIGN, NEW CABINETS, NEW COUNTERTOPS, NEW RECESSED LIGHTING, THREE full newly renovated bathrooms with Custom Tile, Spacious Master Suite w/ bay window, NEW FLOORING, VERY SPACIOUS 4 LEVEL LAYOUT, NEW FLOORING, NEW FRESH EXTERIOR PAINT, Screened in Porch, ONE CAR GARAGE & Driveway, NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS GREAT NEW LANDSCAPING, CLEARED OUT & LEVEL FENCED IN REAR YARD, 5 MINUTES TO BUS LINE ON RIVER RD DIRECT TO BETHESDA "M-E-T-R-O" - WHITMAN DISTRICT, LONG TERM LEASES WELCOME.