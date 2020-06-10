6412 TONE DRIVE

Amenities

Available now. Excellent Condition! Well maintained and renovated, 4 bedrm, 3 bathrm. energy efficient house with gourmet kitchen, luxury bathrooms with heated floors and Jacuzzi, and oak wood floors, family room, and two fireplaces on quiet, tree lined cul-de-sac in Bethesda, Maryland. Approximately 2626 square feet (244 square meters), including finished family room/basement. Very close to downtown Bethesda, Glen Echo, Massachusetts Ave., NIH, public transportation and bicycle route to Washington DC, as well as kayaking on the Potomac River, golf courses, community swimming pool, and a short jog to free neighborhood tennis and basket ball courts, and soccer field. Spacious front and back yard features a brick patio, fruit bearing apple, pomegranate, and apricot trees, and space for a vegetable garden. Membership to Merrimack Park Community Pool available. Diplomatic clause welcome. No pets/smoking. Walk to neighborhood park with tennis and basketball courts and soccer field. Short drive to restaurants and theatres of downtown Bethesda, nature of the C&O canal and Potomac River for rock climbing and kayaking, and cultural and artistic events at Glen Echo and Strathmore Concert Hall. Excellent public school district: Bannockburn Elementary, Pyle Middle School, Walt Whitman High School. 35 minute bicycle ride to World Bank and IMF along the beautiful crescent trail.