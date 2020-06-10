All apartments in Bethesda
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6412 TONE DRIVE
Last updated August 12 2019 at 8:14 PM

6412 TONE DRIVE

6412 Tone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6412 Tone Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Available now. Excellent Condition! Well maintained and renovated, 4 bedrm, 3 bathrm. energy efficient house with gourmet kitchen, luxury bathrooms with heated floors and Jacuzzi, and oak wood floors, family room, and two fireplaces on quiet, tree lined cul-de-sac in Bethesda, Maryland. Approximately 2626 square feet (244 square meters), including finished family room/basement. Very close to downtown Bethesda, Glen Echo, Massachusetts Ave., NIH, public transportation and bicycle route to Washington DC, as well as kayaking on the Potomac River, golf courses, community swimming pool, and a short jog to free neighborhood tennis and basket ball courts, and soccer field. Spacious front and back yard features a brick patio, fruit bearing apple, pomegranate, and apricot trees, and space for a vegetable garden. Membership to Merrimack Park Community Pool available. Diplomatic clause welcome. No pets/smoking. Walk to neighborhood park with tennis and basketball courts and soccer field. Short drive to restaurants and theatres of downtown Bethesda, nature of the C&O canal and Potomac River for rock climbing and kayaking, and cultural and artistic events at Glen Echo and Strathmore Concert Hall. Excellent public school district: Bannockburn Elementary, Pyle Middle School, Walt Whitman High School. 35 minute bicycle ride to World Bank and IMF along the beautiful crescent trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 TONE DRIVE have any available units?
6412 TONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6412 TONE DRIVE have?
Some of 6412 TONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 TONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6412 TONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 TONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6412 TONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6412 TONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6412 TONE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6412 TONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6412 TONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 TONE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6412 TONE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6412 TONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6412 TONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 TONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6412 TONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6412 TONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6412 TONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
