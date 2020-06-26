All apartments in Bethesda
6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B
6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B

6215 Goldsboro Road · No Longer Available
Location

6215 Goldsboro Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Private room only rental in a residential home in a great location. Enjoy a private entrance to a cozy remodeled room which can be leased with or without furniture. The room features wood floors, a stacked washer/dryer, some small appliances, a brick wall with a fireplace and seating options. Also, the separate updated bathroom has a shower, a tile floor and a window. To top it off, bright natural light streams through the large front windows. Most utilities and an onsite parking space is included in the monthly rent. Vouchers accepted. This location is close to: many commuter routes; DC, VA, shopping and other points of interest in Montgomery County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B have any available units?
6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B have?
Some of 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B currently offering any rent specials?
6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B pet-friendly?
No, 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B offer parking?
Yes, 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B offers parking.
Does 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B have a pool?
No, 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B does not have a pool.
Does 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B have accessible units?
No, 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 6215 GOLDSBORO RD #B does not have units with air conditioning.
