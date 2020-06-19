6210 GREENTREE ROAD

Amenities
UPDATED HOME!!!! gorgeously renovated kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, breakfast bar, hardwoods on main and upper level, main floor office/den, all 4 bathrooms have been updated, fin basement great Bethesda location !!!!! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.