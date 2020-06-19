All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:43 PM

6210 GREENTREE ROAD

6210 Greentree Road · (301) 258-9100
Location

6210 Greentree Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2083 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UPDATED HOME!!!! gorgeously renovated kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, breakfast bar, hardwoods on main and upper level, main floor office/den, all 4 bathrooms have been updated, fin basement great Bethesda location !!!!! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 GREENTREE ROAD have any available units?
6210 GREENTREE ROAD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6210 GREENTREE ROAD have?
Some of 6210 GREENTREE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 GREENTREE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6210 GREENTREE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 GREENTREE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6210 GREENTREE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6210 GREENTREE ROAD offer parking?
No, 6210 GREENTREE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6210 GREENTREE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6210 GREENTREE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 GREENTREE ROAD have a pool?
No, 6210 GREENTREE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6210 GREENTREE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6210 GREENTREE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 GREENTREE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6210 GREENTREE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6210 GREENTREE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6210 GREENTREE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
