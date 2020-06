Amenities

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom/2 bath split level in the sought after Hillmead neighborhood. Updated kitchen, hardwoods, custom built ins, updated baths, wood burning fireplace are just a few of the amenities. Enjoy the outdoors with the beautifully landscaped back yard and large back deck. Easy access to downtown Bethesda, NIH, Surburban Hospital, Walter Reed, metro stations and all the shops and restaurants nearby. Welcome home! Owners open to a 12-36 month lease.