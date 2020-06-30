6012 Sonoma Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located on a quiet tree lined street, spectacular 3 bedroom 2 and half bath single family home available for immediate move in! The home is located in the school distract for Wyngate Elementary School, North Bethesda Middle School and Walter Johnson High School.



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 3 BR

- 2.5 Bath

- Kitchen with gas cooking

- White cabinets

- Large deck off kitchen perfect for entertaining

- Fenced backyard with shed

- Finished basement with wood burning fireplace

- Full bath in basement

- Washer and dryer

- Tons of storage space in basement

- Two bedrooms on main level, both with good closet space

- Full bath on main level

- Hardwood floors throughout home

- Top floor has master suite with half bath and bonus room

- Vaulted ceilings on top floor

- Easy street parking

- Pets ok with $500 deposit



AVAILABLE NOW!!



(RLNE5483617)