Bethesda, MD
6012 Sonoma Rd
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

6012 Sonoma Rd

6012 Sonoma Road · No Longer Available
Location

6012 Sonoma Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on a quiet tree lined street, spectacular 3 bedroom 2 and half bath single family home available for immediate move in! The home is located in the school distract for Wyngate Elementary School, North Bethesda Middle School and Walter Johnson High School.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 3 BR
- 2.5 Bath
- Kitchen with gas cooking
- White cabinets
- Large deck off kitchen perfect for entertaining
- Fenced backyard with shed
- Finished basement with wood burning fireplace
- Full bath in basement
- Washer and dryer
- Tons of storage space in basement
- Two bedrooms on main level, both with good closet space
- Full bath on main level
- Hardwood floors throughout home
- Top floor has master suite with half bath and bonus room
- Vaulted ceilings on top floor
- Easy street parking
- Pets ok with $500 deposit

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE5483617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 Sonoma Rd have any available units?
6012 Sonoma Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6012 Sonoma Rd have?
Some of 6012 Sonoma Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 Sonoma Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6012 Sonoma Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 Sonoma Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6012 Sonoma Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6012 Sonoma Rd offer parking?
No, 6012 Sonoma Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6012 Sonoma Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6012 Sonoma Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 Sonoma Rd have a pool?
No, 6012 Sonoma Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6012 Sonoma Rd have accessible units?
No, 6012 Sonoma Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 Sonoma Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6012 Sonoma Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6012 Sonoma Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6012 Sonoma Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

