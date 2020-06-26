All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated May 6 2020 at 2:54 PM

5813 MIDHILL ST

5813 Midhill Street · No Longer Available
Location

5813 Midhill Street, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptionally well-maintained Rambler located in Kenwood Park and in the Walt Whitman HS cluster. Bright and spacious with gleaming hardwood floors on the main level with formal Living room with FP, Dining room, Sunroom, Office/den, en-suite master Bedroom and 2 more bedrooms and bath. Freshly painted thruout and an attached one-car garage. Fully finished walk-out lower level with 4th & 5th en-suite Bedrooms, huge Family room with cozy fireplace, Kitchenette and a separate Recreation/game area. Other features include a large relaxing Deck with stairs to a Patio and gorgeous flat yard. Easy access to downtown Bethesda, DC, NIH and Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5813 MIDHILL ST have any available units?
5813 MIDHILL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5813 MIDHILL ST have?
Some of 5813 MIDHILL ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5813 MIDHILL ST currently offering any rent specials?
5813 MIDHILL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5813 MIDHILL ST pet-friendly?
No, 5813 MIDHILL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5813 MIDHILL ST offer parking?
Yes, 5813 MIDHILL ST offers parking.
Does 5813 MIDHILL ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5813 MIDHILL ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5813 MIDHILL ST have a pool?
No, 5813 MIDHILL ST does not have a pool.
Does 5813 MIDHILL ST have accessible units?
No, 5813 MIDHILL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5813 MIDHILL ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5813 MIDHILL ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 5813 MIDHILL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5813 MIDHILL ST does not have units with air conditioning.

