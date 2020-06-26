5813 MIDHILL ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptionally well-maintained Rambler located in Kenwood Park and in the Walt Whitman HS cluster. Bright and spacious with gleaming hardwood floors on the main level with formal Living room with FP, Dining room, Sunroom, Office/den, en-suite master Bedroom and 2 more bedrooms and bath. Freshly painted thruout and an attached one-car garage. Fully finished walk-out lower level with 4th & 5th en-suite Bedrooms, huge Family room with cozy fireplace, Kitchenette and a separate Recreation/game area. Other features include a large relaxing Deck with stairs to a Patio and gorgeous flat yard. Easy access to downtown Bethesda, DC, NIH and Metro.