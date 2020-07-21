All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:16 AM

5704 RADNOR COURT

5704 Radnor Court · No Longer Available
Location

5704 Radnor Court, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tenants apply at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/737914 | This well built, warm and inviting split level home is located in sought-after Bradley Hills on over a quarter-acre lot. The renovated interior is home to 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a beautiful sun room and a fully finished walkout lower level. The kitchen and sun room have new flooring and the rest of the hardwood floors have been refinished. The kitchen has been remodeled with new appliances, the baths have been renovated, and the windows replaced. In addition the new homeowners can enjoy the attached garage. The home also has side and rear patios to enjoy the large yard. Ideally located on a small private cul de sac just over a mile to downtown Bethesda and enviable close commuting distance to downtown Washington, DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 RADNOR COURT have any available units?
5704 RADNOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5704 RADNOR COURT have?
Some of 5704 RADNOR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 RADNOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5704 RADNOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 RADNOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5704 RADNOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5704 RADNOR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5704 RADNOR COURT offers parking.
Does 5704 RADNOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5704 RADNOR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 RADNOR COURT have a pool?
No, 5704 RADNOR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5704 RADNOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 5704 RADNOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 RADNOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5704 RADNOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5704 RADNOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5704 RADNOR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
