5704 RADNOR COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Tenants apply at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/737914 | This well built, warm and inviting split level home is located in sought-after Bradley Hills on over a quarter-acre lot. The renovated interior is home to 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a beautiful sun room and a fully finished walkout lower level. The kitchen and sun room have new flooring and the rest of the hardwood floors have been refinished. The kitchen has been remodeled with new appliances, the baths have been renovated, and the windows replaced. In addition the new homeowners can enjoy the attached garage. The home also has side and rear patios to enjoy the large yard. Ideally located on a small private cul de sac just over a mile to downtown Bethesda and enviable close commuting distance to downtown Washington, DC.