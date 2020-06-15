5628 ALTA VISTA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious & Beautiful 5BD/3BA on Quiet Cul-de-Sac in Alta Vista of Bethesda. Lovely Split-Foyer on Quiet Cul-de-Sac in Alta Vista! Gorgeous hardwoods throughout. Lots of natural night!! Renovated kitchen w/SS appliances, cherry cabinets, granite, gas cooking & recessed lights. 3 Bedrooms on upper level including master w/ensuite bath & closet w/built-ins. 2 bedrooms on lower level with full bath plus sep. laundry room, large living area & walk-out french doors to spacious yard & patio. 2 tier deck off kitchen/living room w/stairs down to yard. Off street parking. LOCATION! --- Seconds to NIH, easy access to commuter routes, METRO, bus line, shopping, restaurants and recreation.