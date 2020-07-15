All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

5525 Southwick St

5525 Southwick Street · No Longer Available
Location

5525 Southwick Street, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Glorious Home a Short Stroll to Suburban Hospital and 4 Minutes to Downtown Bethesda - Whatever you're looking for, this home has it! Step through your front door into the entry foyer. To your left you'll notice the architecturally interesting family room and to the right, a den with gorgeous built in bookshelves. Continue on to see a separate, formal dining room.The expansive kitchen offers 2! islands with more counter top space than real islands. The granite counters and top tier appliances are great to look at too. The informal dining room is perfect for meals with those you share the home and the sizable living room with gas fireplace is the absolute perfect place to relax and entertain. If you don't choose the front door, you can walk into your beautiful home from the 2 car garage.

Take a gander upstairs, but notice the chandelier on the way up. The master suite is what you'll fall in love with. Oversized to start, the bathroom features double sinks, soaking tub and shower. From the main bedroom, you'll notice the sitting area which leads into the walk in closet equipped with more shelving than some small Container Stores. The upper level has 3 more bedrooms and another 2 full bathrooms.

The basement is perfect for use as an out of the way space, office, den or entertainment room.

Rounding out this perfect property is a cozy deck, intimate backyard and ample driveway.

To see this great home email Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com.

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Resident responsible for utilities
No smoking
Pets considered on a case by case basis with extra security deposit

(RLNE4727513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Southwick St have any available units?
5525 Southwick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5525 Southwick St have?
Some of 5525 Southwick St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Southwick St currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Southwick St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Southwick St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 Southwick St is pet friendly.
Does 5525 Southwick St offer parking?
Yes, 5525 Southwick St offers parking.
Does 5525 Southwick St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Southwick St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Southwick St have a pool?
No, 5525 Southwick St does not have a pool.
Does 5525 Southwick St have accessible units?
No, 5525 Southwick St does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Southwick St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 Southwick St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5525 Southwick St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5525 Southwick St does not have units with air conditioning.
