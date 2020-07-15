5525 Southwick St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Glorious Home a Short Stroll to Suburban Hospital and 4 Minutes to Downtown Bethesda - Whatever you're looking for, this home has it! Step through your front door into the entry foyer. To your left you'll notice the architecturally interesting family room and to the right, a den with gorgeous built in bookshelves. Continue on to see a separate, formal dining room.The expansive kitchen offers 2! islands with more counter top space than real islands. The granite counters and top tier appliances are great to look at too. The informal dining room is perfect for meals with those you share the home and the sizable living room with gas fireplace is the absolute perfect place to relax and entertain. If you don't choose the front door, you can walk into your beautiful home from the 2 car garage.



Take a gander upstairs, but notice the chandelier on the way up. The master suite is what you'll fall in love with. Oversized to start, the bathroom features double sinks, soaking tub and shower. From the main bedroom, you'll notice the sitting area which leads into the walk in closet equipped with more shelving than some small Container Stores. The upper level has 3 more bedrooms and another 2 full bathrooms.



The basement is perfect for use as an out of the way space, office, den or entertainment room.



Rounding out this perfect property is a cozy deck, intimate backyard and ample driveway.



To see this great home email Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com.



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Resident responsible for utilities

No smoking

Pets considered on a case by case basis with extra security deposit



(RLNE4727513)