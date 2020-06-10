5423 ROOSEVELT STREET

Amenities

Adorable cottage with full unfinished walk up basement within 1 mile of Bethesda Metro Station. PLEASE NO PETS. The hardwood floors were refinished 2 years ago. The living room has a wood burning fireplace. 2 bedrooms, a formal dining room and an updated kitchen complete this charming home. The hardwood floors are throughout the home, and were refinished 2 years ago. Large inviting privacy fenced rear yard, side deck (off kitchen) and 1 block to Suburban Hospital. Also close to NIH and downtown Bethesda. Bus stop within 1 block. Convenient, incredibly affordable and available now!