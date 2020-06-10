All apartments in Bethesda
5423 ROOSEVELT STREET
5423 ROOSEVELT STREET

5423 Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

5423 Roosevelt Street, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable cottage with full unfinished walk up basement within 1 mile of Bethesda Metro Station. PLEASE NO PETS. The hardwood floors were refinished 2 years ago. The living room has a wood burning fireplace. 2 bedrooms, a formal dining room and an updated kitchen complete this charming home. The hardwood floors are throughout the home, and were refinished 2 years ago. Large inviting privacy fenced rear yard, side deck (off kitchen) and 1 block to Suburban Hospital. Also close to NIH and downtown Bethesda. Bus stop within 1 block. Convenient, incredibly affordable and available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET have any available units?
5423 ROOSEVELT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET have?
Some of 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5423 ROOSEVELT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET offer parking?
No, 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET have a pool?
No, 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET have accessible units?
No, 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5423 ROOSEVELT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

