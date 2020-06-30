All apartments in Bethesda
5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE
5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE

5324 Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5324 Baltimore Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Stunning brick 3BR/3.5BA colonial with open floor plan on manicured landscaped lot. Located in the heart of Chevy Chase and blocks away from the DC line. Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring; living room with wood-burning fireplace and adjacent study; formal dining room with double exposure leads into butlers pantry and kitchen; renovated gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite island and countertops; spacious family room with bay window open to kitchen; Master bedroom addition suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and renovated ceramic tile master bath; two additional bedrooms and sitting room with oak hardwood flooring on upper level and fully renovated ceramic tile hall bath; fully-finished lower level including; recreation room, remodeled full bath, separate laundry/storage area; fully fenced backyard features deck, patio, koi pond and extensive hardscape (Landscaping and yard work included in rental price by owner). Only a few blocks to Friendship Heights shopping, restaurants and Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE have any available units?
5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE have?
Some of 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5324 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

