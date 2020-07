Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage wine room

Sparkling Cape on quiet cul de sac, just off Westmoreland Cir. Freshly painted and new carpet. This spacious cape is ideal for entertaining inside and out. Chef's kitchen opens to handsome family room with gas Fireplace. Sunny Dining Room, spacious Living Room with Fireplace. Sun room, large deck. Lower level opens to tiered patios and stylish pool. Tons of storage, wine room, garage parking. Rent includes pool maintenance