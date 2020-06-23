All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

5221 FARRINGTON ROAD

5221 Farrington Road · No Longer Available
Location

5221 Farrington Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Renovated 4BR/4BA Williamsburg Colonial in Westmoreland Hills features 3,350 sq ftof living space, hw floors, gourmet kit w/SS appliances, granite counters, island, customcabinetry, breakfast room, DR, LR w/fireplace, French doors, private yard, master suite w/sittingroom and gorgeous bath, lower level family room, bonus room, and full bath **** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying. ALSO for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD have any available units?
5221 FARRINGTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD have?
Some of 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5221 FARRINGTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5221 FARRINGTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
