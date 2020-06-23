5221 FARRINGTON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 4BR/4BA Williamsburg Colonial in Westmoreland Hills features 3,350 sq ftof living space, hw floors, gourmet kit w/SS appliances, granite counters, island, customcabinetry, breakfast room, DR, LR w/fireplace, French doors, private yard, master suite w/sittingroom and gorgeous bath, lower level family room, bonus room, and full bath **** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying. ALSO for sale