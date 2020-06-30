All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

5204 ABINGDON ROAD

5204 Abingdon Road · No Longer Available
Location

5204 Abingdon Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 3 bedroom/3.5 bath Tudor Home in Bethesda! Gorgeous family room and master bedroom addition at back that features floor to ceiling windows! Formal Living, formal Dining, Family room AND Rec Room! Laundry in basement. 2 wood Fireplaces. Upgraded gourmet kitchen offers stainless steel appliances. Master suite includes double vanity and HUGE walk in closet! 1 car detached garage with garage opener next to lovely stone patio off kitchen/family room that has firepit. Lawn care included! Plenty of storage! See photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 ABINGDON ROAD have any available units?
5204 ABINGDON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5204 ABINGDON ROAD have?
Some of 5204 ABINGDON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 ABINGDON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5204 ABINGDON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 ABINGDON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5204 ABINGDON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5204 ABINGDON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5204 ABINGDON ROAD offers parking.
Does 5204 ABINGDON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5204 ABINGDON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 ABINGDON ROAD have a pool?
No, 5204 ABINGDON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5204 ABINGDON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5204 ABINGDON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 ABINGDON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5204 ABINGDON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5204 ABINGDON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5204 ABINGDON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

