5204 ABINGDON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 3 bedroom/3.5 bath Tudor Home in Bethesda! Gorgeous family room and master bedroom addition at back that features floor to ceiling windows! Formal Living, formal Dining, Family room AND Rec Room! Laundry in basement. 2 wood Fireplaces. Upgraded gourmet kitchen offers stainless steel appliances. Master suite includes double vanity and HUGE walk in closet! 1 car detached garage with garage opener next to lovely stone patio off kitchen/family room that has firepit. Lawn care included! Plenty of storage! See photos!