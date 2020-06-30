All apartments in Bethesda
4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413

4977 Battery Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4977 Battery Ln, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 - Located in the heart of Bethesda, this 2 bedroom flat is nestled a stone's throw from the National Institutes of Health, NIH Clinical Center, Suburban Hospital and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. This open concept condo features an updated kitchen, spacious dining and living areas and two ample bedrooms that would satisfy the spacial demands of most large furnishings. Natural light illuminates the home from the large windows and balcony giving a warm feel. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE5605573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 have any available units?
4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 currently offering any rent specials?
4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 is pet friendly.
Does 4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 offer parking?
No, 4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 does not offer parking.
Does 4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 have a pool?
No, 4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 does not have a pool.
Does 4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 have accessible units?
No, 4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 does not have accessible units.
Does 4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4977 Battery Ln #1-413, Bethesda, MD 20814 #1-413 does not have units with air conditioning.

