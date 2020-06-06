All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM

4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD

4952 Bradley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4952 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
tennis court
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
tennis court
Fall in love! This 2 bdr 2.5 bath townhome has it all - a wood burning fireplace for cold winter nights and a balcony to store your fire wood. Enjoy a barbecue in summer or a game of tennis at norwood Park just across the street from your new home. From the Capital Crescent Trail that is just a block away to the Norwood Park which is a block in another direction and all of downtown Bethesda which is just three blocks away, you will fall in love with this home and its location. - Hardwood floors throughout. Walk to Walter Reed and friendship Heights plus downtonw Bethesda

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
