4952 BRADLEY BOULEVARD

patio / balcony hardwood floors tennis court fireplace bbq/grill

Fall in love! This 2 bdr 2.5 bath townhome has it all - a wood burning fireplace for cold winter nights and a balcony to store your fire wood. Enjoy a barbecue in summer or a game of tennis at norwood Park just across the street from your new home. From the Capital Crescent Trail that is just a block away to the Norwood Park which is a block in another direction and all of downtown Bethesda which is just three blocks away, you will fall in love with this home and its location. - Hardwood floors throughout. Walk to Walter Reed and friendship Heights plus downtonw Bethesda