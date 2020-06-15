4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Location, location, location! This is the luxurious rental you've been looking for! Two redline metro stations nearby (Bethesda & Friendship Heights). Central Vac, Home Theater, Security/System Monitoring, Elaborate Moldings, Professional Appliances; SubZero, Miele, Thermador, Wine Refrigerator, Granite, Inlays, Hardwood Floors, Added Insulation for Sound, Wet Bar, Closet Organizers, Gas Fireplace with Remote and more! Driveway comfortably accommodates two cars. Dining room and living room flank hallway to the massive family room. Luxury master with ensuite bath featuring soaking tub and shower with granite top features. This home drips with class throughout! The massive addition to the back of the house brings this home to 3,650 sq. ft. Public record is wrong on many features of this home. SPECIAL NOTE: Schedule an appointment with the listing agent to show. Staging items do not convey with rental.