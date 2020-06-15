All apartments in Bethesda
4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD

4817 Chevy Chase Boulevard · (301) 620-9880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4817 Chevy Chase Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20815

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,250

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Location, location, location! This is the luxurious rental you've been looking for! Two redline metro stations nearby (Bethesda & Friendship Heights). Central Vac, Home Theater, Security/System Monitoring, Elaborate Moldings, Professional Appliances; SubZero, Miele, Thermador, Wine Refrigerator, Granite, Inlays, Hardwood Floors, Added Insulation for Sound, Wet Bar, Closet Organizers, Gas Fireplace with Remote and more! Driveway comfortably accommodates two cars. Dining room and living room flank hallway to the massive family room. Luxury master with ensuite bath featuring soaking tub and shower with granite top features. This home drips with class throughout! The massive addition to the back of the house brings this home to 3,650 sq. ft. Public record is wrong on many features of this home. SPECIAL NOTE: Schedule an appointment with the listing agent to show. Staging items do not convey with rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD have any available units?
4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
