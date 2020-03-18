4805 WELLINGTON DR

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location. Location. Location. This charming colonial is steps away from all downtown Bethesda has to offer. This home offers 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths, a fully fenced, spacious backyard perfect for weekend barbecues, and a working fireplace in the main living room. The upper level bedrooms are extremely spacious and the main level bedroom has an attached half bath. Laundry and second full bath are in the basement. Basement has been used as a 4th bedroom, has it's own exterior entrance and interior stair access to the main level. Backyard is fully fenced and pets are considered on a case-by-case basis. $500 pet deposit and pet rent will apply. One car garage parking as well as enough space for two cars on the long drive way.