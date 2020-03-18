All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:44 AM

4805 WELLINGTON DR

4805 Wellington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4805 Wellington Drive, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location. Location. Location. This charming colonial is steps away from all downtown Bethesda has to offer. This home offers 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths, a fully fenced, spacious backyard perfect for weekend barbecues, and a working fireplace in the main living room. The upper level bedrooms are extremely spacious and the main level bedroom has an attached half bath. Laundry and second full bath are in the basement. Basement has been used as a 4th bedroom, has it's own exterior entrance and interior stair access to the main level. Backyard is fully fenced and pets are considered on a case-by-case basis. $500 pet deposit and pet rent will apply. One car garage parking as well as enough space for two cars on the long drive way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 WELLINGTON DR have any available units?
4805 WELLINGTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4805 WELLINGTON DR have?
Some of 4805 WELLINGTON DR's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 WELLINGTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
4805 WELLINGTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 WELLINGTON DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 WELLINGTON DR is pet friendly.
Does 4805 WELLINGTON DR offer parking?
Yes, 4805 WELLINGTON DR offers parking.
Does 4805 WELLINGTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4805 WELLINGTON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 WELLINGTON DR have a pool?
No, 4805 WELLINGTON DR does not have a pool.
Does 4805 WELLINGTON DR have accessible units?
No, 4805 WELLINGTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 WELLINGTON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4805 WELLINGTON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4805 WELLINGTON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4805 WELLINGTON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
