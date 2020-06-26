4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A

Amenities

Dynamite location at Bethesda Metro! Two bedrooms plus den. Newly finished den was a screened porch on front of building (2019). Duplex unit, Owner/agent. On street parking with County Permit(small fee). Storage bin in basement. Shared laundry room in basement. Best deal in Bethesda! DO NOT MISS! Rent includes gas for heat, water, trash removal. Tenant pays cooking gas and electricity. Each tenant 18 years of age and older must submit a separate application. Application fee is $55.00 per application to Long and Foster Real Estate, Inc. Apply on line at www.longandfoster.com