Bethesda, MD
4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:20 PM

4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A

4512 Avondale Street · No Longer Available
Bethesda
Location

4512 Avondale Street, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Dynamite location at Bethesda Metro! Two bedrooms plus den. Newly finished den was a screened porch on front of building (2019). Duplex unit, Owner/agent. On street parking with County Permit(small fee). Storage bin in basement. Shared laundry room in basement. Best deal in Bethesda! DO NOT MISS! Rent includes gas for heat, water, trash removal. Tenant pays cooking gas and electricity. Each tenant 18 years of age and older must submit a separate application. Application fee is $55.00 per application to Long and Foster Real Estate, Inc. Apply on line at www.longandfoster.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A have any available units?
4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A currently offering any rent specials?
4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A pet-friendly?
No, 4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A offer parking?
Yes, 4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A offers parking.
Does 4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A have a pool?
No, 4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A does not have a pool.
Does 4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A have accessible units?
No, 4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4512 AVONDALE ST #4514A does not have units with air conditioning.
