24 DUDLEY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Fabulous 2-story townhome-style condo for rent in Bethesda Space: 1260 Sq Ft$2400/month for the entire unit, or $1250 per room, 1-month rent as deposit. Available starting Sept 10th ~ Very safe and quiet Bethesda neighborhood.~ Great location: walking distance to NIH (10-15 mins), and Bethesda Metro Station; short 3-mile drive to Bethesda Row; extremely easy access to 495 Beltway, as well as DC.~ Excellent schools: Walter Johnson HS; North Bethesda MS; Ashburton ES.~ First floor: hardwood living room with real fireplace; remodeled kitchen with new appliances; balcony with great view to greenery and quiet street; powder room (1/2 bath) for guests.~ Second floor: 2 large bedrooms (same size), each with bathroom + shower inside, large closets in each; washer/dryer conveniently situated in the laundry area in between bedrooms. ~ Heating and Cooling: recently (4-5 yrs) replace HVAC unit, providing central heating and cooling to the entire unit.~ Features: 2 parking spaces available for use right outside of property; community pool available for residents.