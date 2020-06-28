All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 24 DUDLEY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
24 DUDLEY COURT
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

24 DUDLEY COURT

24 Dudley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

24 Dudley Court, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fabulous 2-story townhome-style condo for rent in Bethesda Space: 1260 Sq Ft$2400/month for the entire unit, or $1250 per room, 1-month rent as deposit. Available starting Sept 10th ~ Very safe and quiet Bethesda neighborhood.~ Great location: walking distance to NIH (10-15 mins), and Bethesda Metro Station; short 3-mile drive to Bethesda Row; extremely easy access to 495 Beltway, as well as DC.~ Excellent schools: Walter Johnson HS; North Bethesda MS; Ashburton ES.~ First floor: hardwood living room with real fireplace; remodeled kitchen with new appliances; balcony with great view to greenery and quiet street; powder room (1/2 bath) for guests.~ Second floor: 2 large bedrooms (same size), each with bathroom + shower inside, large closets in each; washer/dryer conveniently situated in the laundry area in between bedrooms. ~ Heating and Cooling: recently (4-5 yrs) replace HVAC unit, providing central heating and cooling to the entire unit.~ Features: 2 parking spaces available for use right outside of property; community pool available for residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 DUDLEY COURT have any available units?
24 DUDLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 24 DUDLEY COURT have?
Some of 24 DUDLEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 DUDLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
24 DUDLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 DUDLEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 24 DUDLEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 24 DUDLEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 24 DUDLEY COURT offers parking.
Does 24 DUDLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 DUDLEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 DUDLEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 24 DUDLEY COURT has a pool.
Does 24 DUDLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 24 DUDLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 24 DUDLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 DUDLEY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 DUDLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 DUDLEY COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University