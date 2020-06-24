All apartments in Baltimore
803 S. Rose St
803 S. Rose St

803 South Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

803 South Rose Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Renovated 2bd/1.5ba Rowhome Located in Canton - Available now! - Located in Canton incredible & Completely Renovated 2bd/1.5ba Rowhome. Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, and Carpet Throughout the Home. CAC & Ceiling Fans. New Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters & A Breakfast Bar! The Home comes with New Bathrooms & Updated Recessed Lighting. This Home also comes with an Unfinished Basement with Storage, a Small Concrete Yard, and a Washer/Dryer! Approximately 1000 square feet. Available now!

Super convenient to Canton square, retail shopping, etc.

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions apply. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4629490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

