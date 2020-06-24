803 S. Rose St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Renovated 2bd/1.5ba Rowhome Located in Canton - Available now! - Located in Canton incredible & Completely Renovated 2bd/1.5ba Rowhome. Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, and Carpet Throughout the Home. CAC & Ceiling Fans. New Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters & A Breakfast Bar! The Home comes with New Bathrooms & Updated Recessed Lighting. This Home also comes with an Unfinished Basement with Storage, a Small Concrete Yard, and a Washer/Dryer! Approximately 1000 square feet. Available now!



Super convenient to Canton square, retail shopping, etc.



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions apply. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE4629490)