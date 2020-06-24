803 S. Rose St

Amenities
Completely Renovated 2bd/1.5ba Rowhome Located in Canton - Available now! - Located in Canton incredible & Completely Renovated 2bd/1.5ba Rowhome. Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, and Carpet Throughout the Home. CAC & Ceiling Fans. New Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters & A Breakfast Bar! The Home comes with New Bathrooms & Updated Recessed Lighting. This Home also comes with an Unfinished Basement with Storage, a Small Concrete Yard, and a Washer/Dryer! Approximately 1000 square feet. Available now!
Super convenient to Canton square, retail shopping, etc.
Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions apply. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet
See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:
Americanmanage.com
Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!
No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.
(RLNE4629490)