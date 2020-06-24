Rent Calculator
Home
Baltimore, MD
788 East Patapsco Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
788 East Patapsco Ave
788 East Patapsco Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
788 East Patapsco Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated House
Brooklyn Park
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 788 East Patapsco Ave have any available units?
788 East Patapsco Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 788 East Patapsco Ave currently offering any rent specials?
788 East Patapsco Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 788 East Patapsco Ave pet-friendly?
No, 788 East Patapsco Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 788 East Patapsco Ave offer parking?
No, 788 East Patapsco Ave does not offer parking.
Does 788 East Patapsco Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 788 East Patapsco Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 788 East Patapsco Ave have a pool?
No, 788 East Patapsco Ave does not have a pool.
Does 788 East Patapsco Ave have accessible units?
No, 788 East Patapsco Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 788 East Patapsco Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 788 East Patapsco Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 788 East Patapsco Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 788 East Patapsco Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
