Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

3208 LAKE AVENUE

3208 Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3208 Lake Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly renovated townhouse. New HW flooring, carpet, KIT counter tops, cabinets, and SS Appliances, renovated BA, and much more! Features 3 BR, 1 FBA. MBR on 3rd floor. Full basement. This rental won't last long! Section 8 welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 LAKE AVENUE have any available units?
3208 LAKE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3208 LAKE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3208 LAKE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 LAKE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3208 LAKE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3208 LAKE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3208 LAKE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3208 LAKE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 LAKE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 LAKE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3208 LAKE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3208 LAKE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3208 LAKE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 LAKE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 LAKE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 LAKE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 LAKE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
