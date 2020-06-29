1223 BAYARD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful, completely renovated home w/rear fenced yard & exposed brick. 2 bdrms upstairs & 1 in bsmt. Gourmet kitchen w/SS appliances, Hardwood flrs on main & upper levels, finished W/O bsmt, prewired iPod station & 8 speakers, temper-proof receptacles, emergency sump pump, ejector pump in LL BA. 1 block to Carroll Park. Walk to M&T Stadium, Camden Yards, I-95, public transportation. 600+ credit. NEW FLOORS BEING INSTALLED IN BASEMENT 5/27/20, then house will be cleaned and ready to show beginning 5/29/20.. OPEN HOUSE Saturday 5/30 1-2pm. Face mask & social distancing required to enter.