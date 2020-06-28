All apartments in Arbutus
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:26 AM

1233 Linden Avenue

1233 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1233 Linden Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Cape Cod- 3BR/1BA single family dwelling located in Halethorpe. Spacious rooms, separate dining room and kitchen with a detached 2 car garage with large driveway. Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Linden Avenue have any available units?
1233 Linden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 1233 Linden Avenue have?
Some of 1233 Linden Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Linden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1233 Linden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 1233 Linden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1233 Linden Avenue offers parking.
Does 1233 Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 Linden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Linden Avenue have a pool?
No, 1233 Linden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1233 Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 Linden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 Linden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1233 Linden Avenue has units with air conditioning.
