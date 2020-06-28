Beautiful Cape Cod- 3BR/1BA single family dwelling located in Halethorpe. Spacious rooms, separate dining room and kitchen with a detached 2 car garage with large driveway. Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1233 Linden Avenue have any available units?
1233 Linden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 1233 Linden Avenue have?
Some of 1233 Linden Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Linden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.