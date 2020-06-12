/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
188 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arbutus, MD
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
950 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Results within 1 mile of Arbutus
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
8 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
820 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Oaklee
12 Units Available
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$940
715 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lakeland
9 Units Available
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
925 sqft
Modern apartments with spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Minutes to I-695 and I-95, with Baltimore less than five miles away. Laundry service and maintenance available on site.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Yale Heights
2 Units Available
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
953 sqft
Caral Gardens is a garden-style community offering a residential environment, and excellent customer service. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments as well as 2 bedroom townhomes to fit your growing needs.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
Oaklee
1 Unit Available
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
782 sqft
Located in Historic Loudon Park. Easy access to I-95 and I-695. These recently renovated apartments feature private balconies, updated kitchens, and door-to-door trash removal. Solid brick construction building.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Irvington
1 Unit Available
4018 WALRAD STREET
4018 Walrad Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1232 sqft
- (RLNE3407500)
1 of 4
Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
Yale Heights
1 Unit Available
709 Yale Avenue
709 Yale Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
896 sqft
Do you meet requirements: 600 Credit Score No recent evictions Make 3x Monthly rent. Come tour this beautifully renovated 2 bedroom home located in a great quiet neighborhood. This home comes with nice hardwood floors and a nice yard.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Beechfield
1 Unit Available
604 QUEENSGATE ROAD
604 Queensgate Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1057 sqft
Extremely nice updated rowhome ready for move-in. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout main level. Large living room, open concept kitchen and dining room. New carpet throughout upper and lower level. Generously sized bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Arbutus
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
46 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Westgate
19 Units Available
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
West Forest Park
10 Units Available
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1026 sqft
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Fells Point
37 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
75 Units Available
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Little Italy
56 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
28 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Brooklyn Park
20 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
977 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Little Italy
14 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Hanlon Longwood
4 Units Available
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
867 sqft
Welcome to Ashburton Townhomes in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood, just northwest of downtown Baltimore.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
108 Units Available
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Baltimore
13 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mid-Town Belvedere
13 Units Available
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1293 sqft
Symphony Center Apartments is located at 1020 Park Ave Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Otterbein
77 Units Available
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1344 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
Similar Pages
Arbutus Apartments with GarageArbutus Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArbutus Apartments with Move-in SpecialsArbutus Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MD