1 bedroom apartments
141 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arbutus, MD
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,157
700 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Results within 1 mile of Arbutus
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Oaklee
11 Units Available
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
8 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$992
730 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lakeland
10 Units Available
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$920
703 sqft
Modern apartments with spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Minutes to I-695 and I-95, with Baltimore less than five miles away. Laundry service and maintenance available on site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
677 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Arbutus
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
$
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
800 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
$
5 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
925 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
$
12 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$999
591 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
Downtown Baltimore
38 Units Available
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
643 sqft
Welcome home to Camden Court Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
$
Leakin Park
8 Units Available
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$969
622 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
Mid-Town Belvedere
8 Units Available
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
637 sqft
Commute quickly via the Jones Falls Expressway. Upscale apartments have large windows, spacious kitchens and comfortable carpet. Keep active in the state-of-the-art fitness center or by swimming in the pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
$
8 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
616 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Otterbein
30 Units Available
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,634
709 sqft
Convenient to I-395. Studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring NEST thermostats, granite counters and plank floors. On-site pet spa, entertainment center, swimming pool and courtyard. Tenants have 24-hour gym and package locker access.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Baltimore
59 Units Available
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,076
768 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
101 Units Available
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
748 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Baltimore
13 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
910 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Otterbein
75 Units Available
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,868
752 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Windsor Hills
2 Units Available
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$825
550 sqft
Recently renovated 1-bedroom units have hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, central air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Short distance to public transportation through Bus Route 015 and Bus Route 038.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
16 Units Available
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
928 sqft
Close to University Center. Units have a patio or balcony, and state-of-the-art appliances. Pets allowed. Residents have use of a community garden, gym and package receiving services.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
10 Units Available
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,182
588 sqft
Located right by the Walters Art Museum and W Franklin St. Apartments feature a breakfast bar, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern kitchen appliances. Residents have use of rooftop pool, sundeck and concierge service.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
21 Units Available
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
760 sqft
Luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, views of Inner Harbor and premium details. Community amenities include fitness center, private parking garage and business center. Utilities included.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Franklintown
11 Units Available
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
704 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Mount Vernon
11 Units Available
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
437 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Ridgely's Delight
10 Units Available
613 Portland
613 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
573 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 613 Portland in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
