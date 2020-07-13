/
pet friendly apartments
184 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Arbutus, MD
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,132
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1011 Linden Ave
1011 Linden Avenue, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1836 sqft
1011 Linden Ave Available 08/16/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Townhome in Halethorpe! - Charming 3 bedroom townhome with covered front porch just off 695 in Halethorpe! Open living area offers wall-to-wall neutral carpeting and large windows leading to a
Results within 1 mile of Arbutus
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
910 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Lakeland
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$920
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Minutes to I-695 and I-95, with Baltimore less than five miles away. Laundry service and maintenance available on site.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
1 Unit Available
Oaklee
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Historic Loudon Park. Easy access to I-95 and I-695. These recently renovated apartments feature private balconies, updated kitchens, and door-to-door trash removal. Solid brick construction building.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
RiverWatch
5673 Furnace Ave, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1475 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Close to the St. Denis MARC station and I-195. Near Patapsco Valley State Park.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
12 Units Available
Oaklee
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
715 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
754 Wilton Farm Drive
754 Wilton Farm Drive, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this lovely, spacious 3 Bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Arbutus
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
10 Units Available
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
737 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable apartments boasting air conditioning, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers. Community allows cats and dogs. Pool and laundry room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to Dead Run Park and I-70.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
17 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,564
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
23 Units Available
Bolton Hill
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,250
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Every home at The Jordan was designed and built with you in mind. From the abundance of natural light that streams through its double-pane windows to the super efficient heating.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Fells Point
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
23 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,029
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
940 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
9 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
17 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
13 Units Available
Mount Vernon
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$995
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount Vernon ApartmentsJust around the corner from restaurant row on Charles Street, the Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater and minutes from the Inner Harbor, 611 Park Avenue combines great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
4 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
12 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
6 Units Available
Pumphrey
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
14 Units Available
Leakin Park
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$919
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
30 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,750
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Locust Point
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,439
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
