3 bedroom apartments
204 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arbutus, MD
12 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
1 Unit Available
5635 Oregon Ave
5635 Oregon Avenue, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1710 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22,2020. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath single family house in Halethorpe. Great area! Close to UMBC, the BWI Airport, Northrop Grumman, UMAB, Johns Hopkins and Johns Hopkins Bayview. Short commute to I-695, and I-95.
1 Unit Available
21 Piedmont Ct
21 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio.
1 Unit Available
46 INGATE TERRACE
46 Ingate Terrace, Arbutus, MD
In very sought after RIVERCHASE This Beautiful Renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath townhome.
1 Unit Available
5112 SHELBOURNE ROAD
5112 Shelbourne Road, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2129 sqft
Truly a house like none other with space for all! Just blocks from UMBC, Marc Train, and charming Arbutus. Combines the best of 1930s architecture with modern updates.
1 Unit Available
1122 ELM ROAD
1122 Elm Road, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1274 sqft
Charming rental available now in the Arbour Manor neighborhood of Arbutus. House as been well maintained and has been recently updated. HVAC is less than 2 years old and bathroom was fully renovated in 2019. Located near Arbour Manor park.
Results within 1 mile of Arbutus
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
7 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
910 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Oaklee
12 Units Available
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
225 Oakleaf Way
225 Oak Leaf Way, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1374 sqft
Spacious town home with beautiful deck & yard - Property Id: 263698 Beautiful three bedroom townhome, recently remodeled including new carpet and paint, available for rent, immediately. Home showing available via video call.
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
462 Lambert Ct
462 Lambert Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
- (RLNE4814295)
1 Unit Available
54 Winslow Park Dr
54 Winslow Park Drive, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Available July 13,2020. 3 bedroom, 2 full 2 half bath middle of group townhome.
Violetville
1 Unit Available
1028 ROCKHILL AVENUE
1028 Rock Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Don't let this affordable, all-brick, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom home bypass you. Main lever with kitchen, separate living & dining rooms. Upper level with all 3 bedrooms, new carpet and 1 full bathroom. Clubbed basement with bonus full bathroom.
Morrell Park
1 Unit Available
1706 Wickes Avenue - 1
1706 Wickes Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Brick Home with Gorgeous Kitchen Cabinets, All Stainless Appliances & new Back Splash. Gleaming Hardwood Floors on 1st & 2nd Floors. Remodeled Bath on Upper Level. Lower Level with Full Bath.
Irvington
1 Unit Available
4104 WALRAD STREET
4104 Walrad Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1532 sqft
3 Bed Brick Townhouse in quiet neighborhood
Irvington
1 Unit Available
4122 Walrad Street
4122 Walrad Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1640 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Baltimore. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Utilities included: water.
Beechfield
1 Unit Available
4711 FREDERICK AVENUE
4711 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
fully rehabbed townhouse near schools and centers.
1 Unit Available
6006 JOSEPH SCOTT DRIVE
6006 Joseph Scott Drive, Elkridge, MD
Well maintained colonial in the heart of Elkridge, Howard County. Home features top of the line kitchen with GE Monogram stainless steel appliances. Dual climate zones for energy efficiency. Open floor plan.
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
3008 Elizabeth Ave
3008 Elizabeth Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1024 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in the Lakeland area. Your new home features, 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
802 REGIS COURT
802 Regis Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 802 REGIS COURT in Lansdowne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Arbutus
27 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Leakin Park
8 Units Available
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Little Italy
55 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,715
1531 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
12 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
940 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Linthicum
26 Units Available
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1365 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
