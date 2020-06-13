Apartment List
/
MD
/
arbutus
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

203 Apartments for rent in Arbutus, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,157
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5204 Leeds Ave Unit 2
5204 Leeds Avenue, Arbutus, MD
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
Ask
Fantastic 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Halethorpe and only 1 mile from UMBC! Completely renovated unit completely ready for move-in. Stainless Steel appliances throughout with new floors throughout the unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
21 Piedmont Ct
21 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1316 sqft
4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
46 INGATE TERRACE
46 Ingate Terrace, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1786 sqft
In very sought after RIVERCHASE This Beautiful Renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath townhome.
Results within 1 mile of Arbutus
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
7 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$992
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
910 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Oaklee
1 Unit Available
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
782 sqft
Located in Historic Loudon Park. Easy access to I-95 and I-695. These recently renovated apartments feature private balconies, updated kitchens, and door-to-door trash removal. Solid brick construction building.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
225 Oakleaf Way
225 Oak Leaf Way, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1374 sqft
Spacious town home with beautiful deck & yard - Property Id: 263698 Beautiful three bedroom townhome, recently remodeled including new carpet and paint, available for rent, immediately. Home showing available via video call.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
54 Winslow Park Dr
54 Winslow Park Drive, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Available July 13,2020. 3 bedroom, 2 full 2 half bath middle of group townhome.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Violetville
1 Unit Available
1028 ROCKHILL AVENUE
1028 Rock Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
Don't let this affordable, all-brick, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom home bypass you. Main lever with kitchen, separate living & dining rooms. Upper level with all 3 bedrooms, new carpet and 1 full bathroom. Clubbed basement with bonus full bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Beechfield
1 Unit Available
4711 FREDERICK AVENUE
4711 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
fully rehabbed townhouse near schools and centers.
Results within 5 miles of Arbutus
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Downtown Baltimore
77 Units Available
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,450
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Little Italy
56 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,816
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,539
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
17 Units Available
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,540
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1471 sqft
Close to Baltimore-Washington Pkwy for ready access to the big city. Abundant parks nearby. LEED certified community with pool, children's splash deck, fitness center, movie theater. In-unit W/D, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Brooklyn Park
20 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Westgate
7 Units Available
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Baltimore
57 Units Available
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,025
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,076
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,675
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$958
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Franklintown
10 Units Available
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1088 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
$
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Westport
22 Units Available
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Little Italy
14 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,813
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
City Guide for Arbutus, MD

Arbutus is the hometown of David Byrne, lead singer of the Talking Heads!

Arbutus is an unincorporated community in Baltimore County, Maryland. According to the U.S. Census, it has a population of around 20,483 people spread out over 6.5 square miles of land. It's a pretty dense population and it's no wonder, being so close to Baltimore! It provides a great rental housing alternative for people who don't want to live right in the city but like being close enough to drive in often for work or play. Living in an apartment complex in Arbutus offers the best of both worlds -- an escape from downtown chaos with the convenience of an easy commute! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Arbutus, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Arbutus renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Arbutus 1 BedroomsArbutus 2 BedroomsArbutus 3 BedroomsArbutus Apartments with Balcony
Arbutus Apartments with GarageArbutus Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArbutus Apartments with Move-in SpecialsArbutus Apartments with Parking
Arbutus Apartments with Washer-DryerArbutus Dog Friendly ApartmentsArbutus Pet Friendly PlacesArbutus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MD
Takoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist University