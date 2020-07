Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry e-payments online portal

The grounds of Colony Hill Apartments & Townhomes are full of established trees and broad lawns. Don't let our serene location fool you. You are only minutes from schools, shopping, recreation, I-95 and the beltway. Inside you'll enjoy the spacious eat-in kitchen with window, large living room and separate dining area with a patio right outside. Storage is no problem with fully insulated attic storage and roomy closets. You will quickly see that Colony Hill has it all.