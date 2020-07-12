223 Apartments for rent in Arbutus, MD with parking
Arbutus is the hometown of David Byrne, lead singer of the Talking Heads!
Arbutus is an unincorporated community in Baltimore County, Maryland. According to the U.S. Census, it has a population of around 20,483 people spread out over 6.5 square miles of land. It's a pretty dense population and it's no wonder, being so close to Baltimore! It provides a great rental housing alternative for people who don't want to live right in the city but like being close enough to drive in often for work or play. Living in an apartment complex in Arbutus offers the best of both worlds -- an escape from downtown chaos with the convenience of an easy commute! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arbutus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.