Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

223 Apartments for rent in Arbutus, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arbutus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,132
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5635 Oregon Ave
5635 Oregon Avenue, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1710 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22,2020. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath single family house in Halethorpe. Great area! Close to UMBC, the BWI Airport, Northrop Grumman, UMAB, Johns Hopkins and Johns Hopkins Bayview. Short commute to I-695, and I-95.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
21 Piedmont Ct
21 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1316 sqft
4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1011 Linden Ave
1011 Linden Avenue, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1836 sqft
1011 Linden Ave Available 08/16/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Townhome in Halethorpe! - Charming 3 bedroom townhome with covered front porch just off 695 in Halethorpe! Open living area offers wall-to-wall neutral carpeting and large windows leading to a
Results within 1 mile of Arbutus
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
910 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Lakeland
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$920
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Minutes to I-695 and I-95, with Baltimore less than five miles away. Laundry service and maintenance available on site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
Oaklee
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Historic Loudon Park. Easy access to I-95 and I-695. These recently renovated apartments feature private balconies, updated kitchens, and door-to-door trash removal. Solid brick construction building.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
RiverWatch
5673 Furnace Ave, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1475 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Close to the St. Denis MARC station and I-195. Near Patapsco Valley State Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Oaklee
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
715 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Beechfield
604 QUEENSGATE ROAD
604 Queensgate Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1057 sqft
Extremely nice updated rowhome ready for move-in. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout main level. Large living room, open concept kitchen and dining room. New carpet throughout upper and lower level. Generously sized bedrooms.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Lakeland
3008 Elizabeth Ave
3008 Elizabeth Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1024 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in the Lakeland area. Your new home features, 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Morrell Park
2113 HARMAN AVENUE
2113 Harman Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
Well cared for brick home with parking in the back, lower level could be used as a third bedroom or a family room. Nice views from the back looking at the stadiums and the harbor.
Results within 5 miles of Arbutus
Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
32 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,562
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
11 Units Available
Westgate
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
3 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
16 Units Available
Brooklyn Park
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,417
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,977
1211 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
60 Units Available
Little Italy
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,635
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,027
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,157
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,579
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,135
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
Fells Point
1405 Point
1405 Point St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,636
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
957 sqft
Offering studios to three-bedroom apartments within steps of the waterfront and Central Plaza, with 9-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows. Convenient amenities include 24-hour concierge, valet dry-cleaning, pet services, and local retail discounts.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
49 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,210
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
City Guide for Arbutus, MD

Arbutus is the hometown of David Byrne, lead singer of the Talking Heads!

Arbutus is an unincorporated community in Baltimore County, Maryland. According to the U.S. Census, it has a population of around 20,483 people spread out over 6.5 square miles of land. It's a pretty dense population and it's no wonder, being so close to Baltimore! It provides a great rental housing alternative for people who don't want to live right in the city but like being close enough to drive in often for work or play. Living in an apartment complex in Arbutus offers the best of both worlds -- an escape from downtown chaos with the convenience of an easy commute! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Arbutus, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arbutus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

