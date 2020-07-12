223 Apartments for rent in Arbutus, MD with parking

Arbutus is the hometown of David Byrne, lead singer of the Talking Heads!

Arbutus is an unincorporated community in Baltimore County, Maryland. According to the U.S. Census, it has a population of around 20,483 people spread out over 6.5 square miles of land. It's a pretty dense population and it's no wonder, being so close to Baltimore! It provides a great rental housing alternative for people who don't want to live right in the city but like being close enough to drive in often for work or play. Living in an apartment complex in Arbutus offers the best of both worlds -- an escape from downtown chaos with the convenience of an easy commute!