900 Carrollton Avenue

Amenities
900 Carrollton Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401
Status: Available for showing April 20th
Available for move-in May 1st
This single family home is filled with charm with 3, potentially 4 bedrooms and offers 2 full bathrooms! Has big open windows for natural lighting, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new bathrooms and kitchen. Has a sunroom and a large deck in the spacious back yard! Quiet street within walking distance to shopping and dining!
PROPERTY DETAILS:
Bedrooms: 3-4
Bathrooms: 2 Full
Other Rooms: Dining, Kitchen, Living, Enclosed Porch/Sunroom, Office/Den, Unfinished Basement, Laundry
Heat: Gas
Cooling: Central
Cooking: Gas
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Range, Washer, Dryer
Parking: Off-Street
Water: Public
Sewer: Public
Tenant Responsibilities: Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable
THE FINE PRINT:
Lease Term: 1 year minimum
Monthly Rent: $1,950.00
Security Deposit: $1,950.00
Pets: Case by case
Showings: By appointment Monday-Friday, please call or email info@chaseproperty.org to schedule!
Application Fee: $35.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.