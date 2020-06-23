900 Carrollton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

900 Carrollton Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401



Status: Available for showing April 20th



Available for move-in May 1st



This single family home is filled with charm with 3, potentially 4 bedrooms and offers 2 full bathrooms! Has big open windows for natural lighting, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new bathrooms and kitchen. Has a sunroom and a large deck in the spacious back yard! Quiet street within walking distance to shopping and dining!



PROPERTY DETAILS:



Bedrooms: 3-4



Bathrooms: 2 Full



Other Rooms: Dining, Kitchen, Living, Enclosed Porch/Sunroom, Office/Den, Unfinished Basement, Laundry



Heat: Gas



Cooling: Central



Cooking: Gas



Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Range, Washer, Dryer



Parking: Off-Street



Water: Public



Sewer: Public



Tenant Responsibilities: Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable



THE FINE PRINT:



Lease Term: 1 year minimum



Monthly Rent: $1,950.00



Security Deposit: $1,950.00



Pets: Case by case



Showings: By appointment Monday-Friday, please call or email info@chaseproperty.org to schedule!



Application Fee: $35.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.