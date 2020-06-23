All apartments in Annapolis
900 Carrollton Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:54 AM

900 Carrollton Avenue

900 Carrollton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

900 Carrollton Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
900 Carrollton Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401

Status: Available for showing April 20th

Available for move-in May 1st

This single family home is filled with charm with 3, potentially 4 bedrooms and offers 2 full bathrooms! Has big open windows for natural lighting, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new bathrooms and kitchen. Has a sunroom and a large deck in the spacious back yard! Quiet street within walking distance to shopping and dining!

PROPERTY DETAILS:

Bedrooms: 3-4

Bathrooms: 2 Full

Other Rooms: Dining, Kitchen, Living, Enclosed Porch/Sunroom, Office/Den, Unfinished Basement, Laundry

Heat: Gas

Cooling: Central

Cooking: Gas

Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Range, Washer, Dryer

Parking: Off-Street

Water: Public

Sewer: Public

Tenant Responsibilities: Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable

THE FINE PRINT:

Lease Term: 1 year minimum

Monthly Rent: $1,950.00

Security Deposit: $1,950.00

Pets: Case by case

Showings: By appointment Monday-Friday, please call or email info@chaseproperty.org to schedule!

Application Fee: $35.00 per adult on Lease for credit, background, criminal, and reference check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
900 Carrollton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
What amenities does 900 Carrollton Avenue have?
Some of 900 Carrollton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
900 Carrollton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Carrollton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 900 Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 900 Carrollton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 900 Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Carrollton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 900 Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 900 Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 900 Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Carrollton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Carrollton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 900 Carrollton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
