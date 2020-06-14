Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Annapolis, MD with garage

Annapolis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,883
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,519
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,463
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
22 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,610
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #223
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1199 sqft
Luxurious condo living in downtown Annapolis with courtyard/fountain views, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Brazilian hardwood floors, upgraded carpeting.
Results within 1 mile of Annapolis
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
16 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,712
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
35 POPLAR POINT RD
35 Poplar Point Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
This is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19. This beautiful and well maintained colonial is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19.
Results within 5 miles of Annapolis

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1717 Woodlore Rd
1717 Woodlore Road, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3000 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Country feel but close to everything! - Property Id: 297728 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in quiet upscale community near Annapolis Mall. Perfect for commuting to Baltimore or DC. Fenced yard backs to woods.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd
3350 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/02/20 Gorgeous custom home, fun floor plan! Water access - Property Id: 98832 Gorgeous, custom built, fun open floor plan, quiet neighborhood.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
907 SCUPPER CT
907 Scupper Court, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
5 Bedrooms
Ask
...LUXURY ... LUXURY.... LUXURY.... YOU GOTTA SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME....CUSTOMIZED HOME WITH ELEGANCE...STUNNING UPGRADES THRU OUT HOME .. SUPER LARGE REC.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Arnold
1 Unit Available
1291 CIRCLE DR
1291 Circle Drive, Arnold, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1624 sqft
***NEW PRICE*** Immaculate 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath,1 car garage, colonial with basement in Arnold just off Ritchie Hwy for ease of access.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
215 ZINFANDEL LN
215 Zinfandel Lane, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Spacious luxury townhome. 3400sf above ground living area. 9ft ceiling. Brick front, gourmet kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counter top. island, double oven, fireplace, built-in-bookcase. hardwood floor on main level.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
513 DEEP CREEK VW
513 Deep Creek View, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3100 square feet with space for everyone and everything. Extra windows, Lots of natural light, Sunny and Bright throughout. Sparkling Hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Annapolis

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1003 Generals Hwy
1003 Generals Highway, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
We have a very large property for rent in a private location. The property rest on four acres of land. As an added amenity the property also has a three car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1937 Bellarbor Circle
1937 Bellarbor Circle, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Enjoy an Active Lifestyle in Crofton - 2 bed 1.0 bath home in Crofton Crofton condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath convenient to Annapolis, Baltimore, D.C, and Fort Meade.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6 NICHOLSON DRIVE
6 Nicholson Drive, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1056 sqft
Available August 1. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. Detached Single Family Home + Garage with Water Access. Hardwood Flooring on Main Level. Separate Dining Room Adjacent to Sunroom with Pellet Stove.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
610 ROBINSON STATION RD
610 Robinson Station Road, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Elegant colonial in PRIME Severna Park cul-de-sac location. This home features a semi-open floor plan with an updated kitchen. The upper level has 4 generously sized bedrooms with fully renovated master bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
11 HOLLY RD
11 Holly Road, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Be the the lucky one to live in this completely renovated home. Brand new hardwoods on main level and upper level. Entire house painted. Two car garage entirely dry walled and painted. New roof and gutters. Updated bathrooms.
City Guide for Annapolis, MD

Atten-shun! Soldier, you are moving to Annapolis, Maryland state capital and home to the renowned United States Naval Academy. Now, look sharp and let’s take a look at area apartments for rent.

At ease. Though the Naval Academy may dominate a large portion of the shore, there’s more to Annapolis than boot camp and honor codes. Located about 30 miles from Baltimore and Washington, DC, Annapolis as a city has a lot to offer both the DC ex-pat and the nature-loving Maryland suburbanite.

Annapolis enjoys a prime location on the Chesapeake Bay, an excellent resource for summer water activities, as well as year-round fishing. The miles of shorefront feature beaches and marinas, as well as fine dining and nightlife. Further inland, suburban development dominates many of the neighborhoods, so there’s plenty in terms of shopping and dining at malls and convenient box stores.

Let’s start in downtown then. The economic center of Annapolis is located smack dab on the Chesapeake Bay, just south of the Naval Academy. There’s been a lot of luxury development to the south in the Eastport neighborhood. Here you will find condominiums and apartment rentals with waterfront views and tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. Rents here are quite high, with two bedrooms generally ranging from $2000 to $2400.

Try looking for apartment rentals and rental homes located in West Annapolis, which is urban-feeling and close to downtown. Two bedrooms around urban Annapolis generally range from $1500 to $1700.

Further inland the neighborhoods of Riva and Parole offer some of the best, more suburban-feeling rentals in town. There are inclusive rentals (including studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent) that feature similar amenities to Eastport condos at a less shocking price. Additionally, you can find inexpensive apartments around the Westfield Mall and the Anne Arundel Medical Center. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $1800 to $2000.

Pet friendly rentals are fairly common in the Annapolis area. Though some newer developments may have limitations on the size or number of pets, most apartment rentals will welcome Fido and Fluffy with open arms.

So welcome to Annapolis! Whether you’re relocating for the Naval Academy, access to the Chesapeake Bay, or many of the city’s other amenities, you’ll be sure to enjoy your time here. Good luck out there! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Annapolis, MD

Annapolis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

