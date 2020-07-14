Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub oven range Property Amenities accessible business center car wash area clubhouse fire pit gym pool bbq/grill trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.



From the moment, you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home. Our Annapolis apartments include cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Bayshore Landing Apartments has convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums that Annapolis, MD is known for. With parks close by, go to sponsored activities and develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors. Give us a call today and schedule a private tour so you can discover your new apartment home at Bayshore Landing Apartments in Annapolis, MD!