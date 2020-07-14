All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like Bayshore Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
Bayshore Landing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Bayshore Landing

988 Spa Rd · (410) 220-6371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD 21403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 994-104 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 992-103 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 106-304 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106-102 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 857 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bayshore Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

From the moment, you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home. Our Annapolis apartments include cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Bayshore Landing Apartments has convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums that Annapolis, MD is known for. With parks close by, go to sponsored activities and develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors. Give us a call today and schedule a private tour so you can discover your new apartment home at Bayshore Landing Apartments in Annapolis, MD!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bayshore Landing have any available units?
Bayshore Landing has 5 units available starting at $1,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Bayshore Landing have?
Some of Bayshore Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bayshore Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Bayshore Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bayshore Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Bayshore Landing is pet friendly.
Does Bayshore Landing offer parking?
Yes, Bayshore Landing offers parking.
Does Bayshore Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bayshore Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bayshore Landing have a pool?
Yes, Bayshore Landing has a pool.
Does Bayshore Landing have accessible units?
Yes, Bayshore Landing has accessible units.
Does Bayshore Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bayshore Landing has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Bayshore Landing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis Apartments with PoolAnnapolis Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Annapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity