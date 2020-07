Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe parking pool pool table garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room google fiber guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving shuffle board

Welcome to Bell Annapolis on West Apartments, situated directly on dynamic West Street, just minutes from all the eclectic restaurants, trendy shops and energetic nightspots around Annapolis. A home at 1901 West puts the excitement of downtown right outside your door.Looking for something different? Be sure to check out our sister property down the street!