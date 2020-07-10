Apartment List
/
MD
/
annapolis
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:34 PM

63 Apartments for rent in Annapolis, MD with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
29 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,484
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
18 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,205
1505 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:30pm
21 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,559
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,538
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
5 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,481
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1352 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
985 BREAKWATER DRIVE
985 Breakwater Drive, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1532 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom end unit townhouse with 2.5 baths. Great large fenced in deck off the kitchen with plenty of sunlight, space for grilling and entertaining. Large master bedroom has enough space for your king bed and has a walk- in closet.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7 MILKSHAKE LN
7 Milkshake Lane, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully Furnished 2nd floor apartment is waiting for you. One queen bed and two double beds. Plenty of closet space. Great room has living/dining/office combo. Covered front porch with chairs to relax on. Separate entrance from the landlord downstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #124
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This one bedroom one bath unit is located on the first floor and has it's own outdoor patio off living room. Enjoy in town living , conveniently located close to all major routes. Walk to restaurants and City Dock. 24/7 front desk security.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
112 SOUTH ST
112 South Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
ADORABLE row house in the HISTORIC DISTRICT, PERFECT UPTOWN LOCATION, right off Church Circle, walk to everything! You will love the skylights, the charm of the (non-working) brick fireplace, hardwood floors, open floor plan, 2 story ceiling,

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE
8 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow! Affordable 2 bedroom rental in Annapolis with great ammenites- pool, tennis, grills- condo fee paid by owner includes gas heat, snow and trash removal, parking, common area maintenance and more! Minutes to downtown Annapolis and great for

1 of 14

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11
14 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
Totally renovated & waiting for you! Here's your chance to live in Fairwinds, a perfectly located condo community with a pool, tennis courts, and a playground for you to enjoy.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
982 Yachtsman Way
982 Yachtsman Way, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Available 04/10/20 Cute end unit unit in Mariners Point - Property Id: 237878 Great unit unit home in the Mariners Point Community. Three Bedrooms and 2 and half baths. A Community club with a swimming pool is an extra bonus.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
312 SEVERN AVENUE
312 Severn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1234 sqft
STUNNING VIEWS OF SPA CREEK, EGO ALLEY AND ALL OF THE ANNAPOLIS LANDMARKS FROM YOUR PENTHOUSE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND FRESHENED UP, THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS, A PRIVATE BALCONY, WOOD BURNING

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
905 BAY RIDGE AVENUE
905 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4480 sqft
Eastport City Living - Walk to everything, restaurant Vin 909 next door, Neutral 2BR, 2BA unit. Up stairs large loft bedroom with full bath. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS(DO NOT ASK), NO SMOKING ALLOWED.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
112 SIMMS DR
112 Simms Drive, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful Admiral Heights home - conveniently located to Annapolis amenities! Hardwood floors, 3full baths - baths are "retro", screened porch, one car garage. Pets are case by case with an additional deposit of$500. LB Lease.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Madison Street
1001 Madison Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
2 bed 1.0 bath renovated home in Eastport - Newly renovated home in Eastport, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, with a basement office area or rec room.
Results within 1 mile of Annapolis
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
20 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,646
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.

July 2020 Annapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Annapolis Rent Report. Annapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Annapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Annapolis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Annapolis Rent Report. Annapolis rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Annapolis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Annapolis rents decline sharply over the past month

Annapolis rents have declined 1.1% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Annapolis stand at $1,517 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,903 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Annapolis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Annapolis over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Annapolis

    As rents have fallen significantly in Annapolis, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Annapolis is less affordable for renters.

    • Annapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,903 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Annapolis fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Annapolis than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Annapolis is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis 3 BedroomsAnnapolis 3 BedroomsAnnapolis Apartments with BalconyAnnapolis Apartments with Balcony
    Annapolis Apartments with GarageAnnapolis Apartments with GarageAnnapolis Apartments with GymAnnapolis Apartments with GymAnnapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnnapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnnapolis Apartments with ParkingAnnapolis Apartments with ParkingAnnapolis Apartments with Pool
    Annapolis Apartments with PoolAnnapolis Apartments with Washer-DryerAnnapolis Apartments with Washer-DryerAnnapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnnapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnnapolis Luxury PlacesAnnapolis Pet Friendly PlacesAnnapolis Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
    Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
    Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
    University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
    Goucher College