23 Apartments for rent in Annapolis, MD with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Annapolis renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
3 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
11 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
18 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,883
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
$
Hillsmere Shores
9 Units Available
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
17 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,519
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
20 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
8 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,433
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
22 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,463
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
18 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
16 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
22 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,610
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
3 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.

1 Unit Available
50 Sandstone Court Unit J
50 Sandstone Court, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,795
954 sqft
50 Sandstone Ct APT J, Annapolis, MD 21403 - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 1 bed/1 bath spacious "penthouse" condo in Annapolis! Almost 1,000 sq ft! Highlights include brand new high quality appliances; Pelican under the sink water filtration system, ice

1 Unit Available
300 N Woodlawn Avenue
300 Woodlawn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated kitchen, new paint, new carpet await you in this Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with off street parking. Minutes to down town. Walking distance to Marine Corps stadium. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410-.703.

1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #223
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1199 sqft
Luxurious condo living in downtown Annapolis with courtyard/fountain views, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Brazilian hardwood floors, upgraded carpeting.

1 Unit Available
709 Shelton Avenue
709 Shelton Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3000 sqft
Over 3,000 square feet on three levels, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths . Executive style town home within walking distance to downtown Annapolis. Featuring an open floor plan on main level with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Annapolis
16 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,712
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.

1 Unit Available
2020 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY
2020 Governor Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Serene, beautiful, contemporary look/feel in secure neighborhood; 3bd/2ba condo; large, bright kitchen w/bay window to woods; tile floors, large Mstr bdrm w/soaking tub & double vanity, bottom floor unit w/French doors & screen to patio courtyard;
Results within 5 miles of Annapolis
Arnold
13 Units Available
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school
Results within 10 miles of Annapolis

Green Haven
1 Unit Available
364 Hickory Nut Court
364 Hickory Nut Court, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1132 sqft
Fresh paint and carpet will greet you as you walk into this unit. Eat in kitchen, large deck with fenced in backyard. Finished basement with full bath, TEXT Tom - 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing. Refer to Hickory Nut Ct.

1 Unit Available
649 Saltzman Road
649 Saltzman Road, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1320 sqft
Clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex, unfinished basement in Severna Park. Large fenced yard with a deck . Available June 20. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing
City Guide for Annapolis, MD

Atten-shun! Soldier, you are moving to Annapolis, Maryland state capital and home to the renowned United States Naval Academy. Now, look sharp and let’s take a look at area apartments for rent.

At ease. Though the Naval Academy may dominate a large portion of the shore, there’s more to Annapolis than boot camp and honor codes. Located about 30 miles from Baltimore and Washington, DC, Annapolis as a city has a lot to offer both the DC ex-pat and the nature-loving Maryland suburbanite.

Annapolis enjoys a prime location on the Chesapeake Bay, an excellent resource for summer water activities, as well as year-round fishing. The miles of shorefront feature beaches and marinas, as well as fine dining and nightlife. Further inland, suburban development dominates many of the neighborhoods, so there’s plenty in terms of shopping and dining at malls and convenient box stores.

Let’s start in downtown then. The economic center of Annapolis is located smack dab on the Chesapeake Bay, just south of the Naval Academy. There’s been a lot of luxury development to the south in the Eastport neighborhood. Here you will find condominiums and apartment rentals with waterfront views and tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. Rents here are quite high, with two bedrooms generally ranging from $2000 to $2400.

Try looking for apartment rentals and rental homes located in West Annapolis, which is urban-feeling and close to downtown. Two bedrooms around urban Annapolis generally range from $1500 to $1700.

Further inland the neighborhoods of Riva and Parole offer some of the best, more suburban-feeling rentals in town. There are inclusive rentals (including studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent) that feature similar amenities to Eastport condos at a less shocking price. Additionally, you can find inexpensive apartments around the Westfield Mall and the Anne Arundel Medical Center. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $1800 to $2000.

Pet friendly rentals are fairly common in the Annapolis area. Though some newer developments may have limitations on the size or number of pets, most apartment rentals will welcome Fido and Fluffy with open arms.

So welcome to Annapolis! Whether you’re relocating for the Naval Academy, access to the Chesapeake Bay, or many of the city’s other amenities, you’ll be sure to enjoy your time here. Good luck out there! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Annapolis, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Annapolis renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

